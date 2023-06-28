Skip to main content
Physics
11. Momentum & Impulse
Push-Away Problems
Problem 11c
Textbook Question
An object at rest explodes into three fragments. FIGURE EX11.32 shows the momentum vectors of two of the fragments. What is the momentum of the third fragment? Write your answer using unit vectors.
