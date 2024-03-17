11. Momentum & Impulse
Intro to Momentum
Problem 9.76
(III) A sled filled with sand slides without friction down a 32° slope. Sand leaks out a hole in the sled at a rate of 2.0 kg/s. If the sled starts from rest with an initial total mass of 45.0 kg, how long does it take the sled to travel 120 m along the slope?
