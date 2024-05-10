11. Momentum & Impulse
Intro to Momentum
Problem 9.75
(II) Suppose the conveyor belt of Example 9–20 is retarded by a friction force of 150 N. Determine the required output power (hp) of the motor as a function of time from the moment gravel first starts falling (t = 0) until 3.0 s after the gravel begins to be dumped off the end of the 22-m-long conveyor belt.
