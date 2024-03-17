11. Momentum & Impulse
Intro to Momentum
Problem 9.8
(II) The force on a particle of mass m is given by F (→ above F) = 26 i (→ above i) ― 12t j (→ above j) where F is in N and t in s. What will be the change in the particle’s momentum between t = 1.0 s and t = 2.0 s?
