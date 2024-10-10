Consider an isolated gas-like system consisting of a box that contains N = 10 distinguishable atoms, each moving at the same speed v. The number of unique ways that these atoms can be arranged so that N L atoms are within the left-hand half of the box and N R atoms are within the right-hand half of the box is given by N! / N L !N R !, where, for example, the factorial 4! = 4•3•2•1 (the only exception is that 0! = 1). Define each unique arrangement of atoms within the box to be a microstate of this system. Now imagine the following two possible macrostates: state A where all of the atoms are within the left-hand half of the box and none are within the right-hand half; and state B where the distribution is uniform (that is, there is the same number in each half). See Fig. 20–20. Assume the system is initially in state A and, at a later time, is found to be in state B. Determine the system’s change in entropy. Can this process occur naturally?