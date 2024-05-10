23. The Second Law of Thermodynamics
Rank the following five-card hands in order of increasing probability: (a) four aces and a king; (b) six of hearts, eight of diamonds, queen of clubs, three of hearts, jack of spades; (c) two jacks, two queens, and an ace; and (d) any hand having no two equal-value cards (no pairs, etc.). Discuss your ranking in terms of microstates and macrostates.
