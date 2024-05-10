8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Acceleration Due to Gravity
Problem 6.77
Jupiter is about 320 times as massive as the Earth. Thus, it has been claimed that a person would be crushed by the force of gravity on a planet the size of Jupiter because people cannot survive more than a few g’s. Calculate the number of g’s a person would experience at Jupiter’s equator, using the following data for Jupiter: mass = 1.9 x 10²⁷ kg, equatorial radius = 7.1 x 10⁴km , rotation period = 9 hr 55 mins . Take the centripetal acceleration into account.
