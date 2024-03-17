8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Acceleration Due to Gravity
Problem 6.39b
(II) What is the apparent weight of a 75-kg astronaut 2800 km from the center of the Moon in a space vehicle
(b) accelerating toward the Moon at 1.8m/s²? State “direction” in each case.
