The rings of Saturn are composed of chunks of ice that orbit the planet. The inner radius of the rings is 73,000 km, and the outer radius is 170,000 km. Find the period of an orbiting chunk of ice at the inner radius and the period of a chunk at the outer radius. Compare your numbers with Saturn’s own rotation period of 10 hours and 39 minutes. The mass of Saturn is 5.7 x 10²⁶ .