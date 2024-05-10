26. Capacitors & Dielectrics
Energy Stored by Capacitor
Problem 24.77
A 2.1-μF capacitor is fully charged by a 9.0-V battery. The battery is then disconnected. The capacitor is not ideal and the charge slowly leaks out from the plates. The next day, the capacitor has lost half its stored energy. Calculate the amount of charge lost.
