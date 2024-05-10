26. Capacitors & Dielectrics
Energy Stored by Capacitor
Problem 24.83
The power supply for a pulsed nitrogen laser has a 0.080-μF capacitor with a maximum voltage rating of 25 kV.
(a) Estimate how much energy could be stored in this capacitor.
(b) If 15% of this stored electrical energy is converted to light energy in a pulse that is 4.0 μs long, what is the power of the laser pulse?
