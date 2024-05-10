26. Capacitors & Dielectrics
Capacitors & Capacitance
Problem 30.75
The 300 μF capacitor in FIGURE P30.75 is initially charged to 100 V, the 1200 μF capacitor is uncharged, and the switches are both open.<IMAGE>
a. What is the maximum voltage to which you can charge the 1200 μF capacitor by the proper closing and opening of the two switches?
