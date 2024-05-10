23. The Second Law of Thermodynamics
Entropy and the Second Law of Thermodynamics
9:03 minutes
Problem 20.50a
(II) A 110-g insulated aluminum cup at 35°C is filled with 150 g of water at 45°C. After a few minutes, equilibrium is reached. Determine
(a) the final temperature,
