The RC circuit shown in Fig. 30–39 is a low-pass filter because it passes low-frequency ac signals with less attenuation than high-frequency ac signals. (a) Show that the voltage gain is A = Vₒᵤₜ/Vᵢₙ = 1/ (4π²f²R²C² + 1)¹/² (b) Discuss the behavior of the gain A for f → 0 and f → ∞.





<IMAGE>