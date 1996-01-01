Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Problem

An inductor, a capacitor, and a resistor are in series with a 300Hz AC source. If the capacitor is 470nF, the inductor is 24mH, and the resistor is 800Ω, what is the impedance?

