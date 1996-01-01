Skip to main content
Physics31. Alternating CurrentSeries LRC Circuits
Multiple Choice

An AC source operates at an RMS voltage of 70 V and a frequency of 85 Hz. If the source is connected in series to a 20 Ω resistor, a 0.15 H inductor and a 500 µF capacitor, answer the following questions: 

a) What is the maximum current produced by the source? 

b) What is the maximum voltage across the resistor? 

c) What is the maximum voltage across the inductor? 

d) What is the maximum voltage across the capacitor?

5:55m

