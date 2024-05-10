21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
Kinetic-Molecular Theory of Gases
7:37 minutes
Problem 18.53
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(I) Approximately how long would it take for the ammonia of Example 18–9 to be detected 1.0 m from the bottle after it is opened? What does this suggest about the relative importance of diffusion and convection for carrying odors?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:7m
Play a video:
14
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 8 videos