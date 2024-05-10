21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
Kinetic-Molecular Theory of Gases
6:52 minutes
Problem 18.41
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(II) In the van der Waals equation of state, the constant b represents the amount of “unavailable volume” (per mole) occupied by the molecules themselves. Thus V is replaced by (V - nb) , where n is the number of moles. For oxygen, b is about 3.2 x 10⁻⁵ m³ /mol . Estimate the diameter of an oxygen molecule.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:6m
Play a video:
16
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 8 videos