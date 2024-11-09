(II) Oxygen diffuses from the surface of insects to the interior through tiny tubes called tracheae. An average trachea is about 2 mm long and has cross-sectional area of 2 x 10⁻⁹ m² . Assume the concentration of oxygen inside is half what it is outside in the atmosphere.

(b) Calculate the diffusion rate J. Assume the diffusion constant is 1 x 10⁻⁵ m²/s.