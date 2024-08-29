(II) A rectangular solid made of carbon has sides of lengths 1.0 cm, 2.0 cm, and 4.0 cm, lying along the x, y, and z axes, respectively (Fig. 25–36). Determine the resistance for current that passes through the solid in

(b) the y direction, (Assume the resistivity is ρ = 3.0 x 10⁻⁵ Ω•m) and

<IMAGE>