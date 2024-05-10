27. Resistors & DC Circuits
Resistors and Ohm's Law
Problem 25.6
(II) A bird stands on a dc electric transmission line carrying 3800 A (Fig. 25–35). The line has 2.5 x 10⁻⁵Ω resistance per meter, and the bird’s feet are 4.0 cm apart. What is the potential difference between the bird’s feet?
<IMAGE>
