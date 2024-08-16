Two point charges are fixed 4.0 cm apart from each other. Their charges are Q₁ = Q₂ = 6.5 μC and their masses are m₁ = 2.5 mg and m₂ = 3.5 mg.





(b) If both charges are released from rest at the same time, what will be the speed of Q₁ after a very long time? Ignore the environment.