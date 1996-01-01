Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem

A diffraction grating with 500 lines/mm is illuminated by two wavelengths of light: 450nm and 600nm. What is the distance between the m=2 bright fringes of the two colors of light on a screen 1.3m away?

Next question

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.