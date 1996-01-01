Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Problem

A carbon dioxide laser produces 10.6μm electromagnetic waves, which pass through a circular aperture with diameter 1.0mm. What is the approximate width of the laser beam when it strikes a target 3.0m away?

