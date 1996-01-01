Diffraction Practice Problems
A sodium vapor lamp emits two yellow-orange color wavelengths (λ 1 = 589.0 nm and λ 2 = 589.6 nm). When these two wavelengths pass simultaneously through a diffraction grating, a diffraction pattern corresponding to the first-order diffraction (m = 1) is observed on the screen (figure below). The spectroscopist considers that the two peaks are resolved if the difference between y 2 and y 1 is at least equal to the peak's full width at half maximum (FWHM). Note that for small angles, the first order of diffraction of a diffraction grating and the m = 1 interference fringe of a double slit share the same spatial position. Determine y 2 - y 1 in terms of λ 2 - λ 1, L (the distance between the double slits and the screen), and d (the separation between the two slits).
The refractive index of a newly developed material can be approximated by the equation n(λ) = A/λ0.5, where λ is the wavelength of light in nanometers and A is a constant equal to 37.6 nm0.5. A 200 nm thick layer of the material is deposited on a glass substrate (n = 1.55). Determine the wavelengths of visible light that exhibit constructive interference between the reflected waves from the top and bottom interfaces of the thin layer.
Two microscopic slides are in contact at one end and separated by a piece of paper at the other end. Determine the angle of the wedge formed if a monochromatic light of wavelength 528 nm is incident on the slides. There are 12 interference fringes per cm.
A lens made of a material with a refractive index of 1.80 is coated with a thin layer of transparent optical material with a refractive index of 1.70. Calculate the slightest layer that produces the maximum interference at a wavelength of 540 nm.
A student wants to determine the refractive index of an unknown liquid. The student uses an experimental setup that includes a remote control emitting a 12.1 GHz wave, a microwave detector, and a flask containing the liquid. The wave is directed toward the flask, and the reflected signal is measured using the microwave detector. The maximum reflected signal is obtained only when the height of the liquid in the flask is 2.43 cm and 3.34 cm, and no other maximum is found between these two heights. Using the information provided, compute the refractive index of the unknown liquid.
A thin film of magnesium fluoride (MgF2) is deposited onto a glass substrate. The refractive index of MgF2 is lower than that of the substrate. The thickness of the film was controlled to be 630 nm. When a beam of light of wavelength 580 nm illuminates the film, the reflected light is at its maximum intensity. And when a beam of light of wavelength 696 nm illuminates the film, the reflected light is at its minimum intensity. Calculate the refractive index of MgF2.
A diffraction grating is used with a laser that emits light with a monochromatic wavelength of 632.8 nm. The grating has 555 grooves/mm. The laser light is incident at an angle of 35° and diffracted by the grating at an angle of θ. Determine the angles θm at which the primary maxima of the diffraction pattern will be observed.
Your science teacher asks you to generate a circular diffraction pattern using coherent light of wavelength 486 nm and a circular aperture of radius 0.051 mm. The width of the central maximum on the screen should be 5.5 mm. What is the necessary distance between the aperture and the screen to obtain this diffraction pattern?