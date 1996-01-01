33. Geometric Optics
Refraction At Spherical Surfaces
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
An object is embedded in glass as shown in the following figure. If the glass has a concave face, and is embedded in water, where will the image be located? Will the image be real or virtual?
A
-1.68 cm, virtual
B
-1.68 cm, real
C
-1.83 cm, virtual
D
-1.83 cm, real
E
No image is formed
2
Watch next
Master Refraction at Spherical Surfaces with a bite sized video explanation from Douglas LawrenceStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 5 videos