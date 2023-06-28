Skip to main content
Physics11. Momentum & ImpulseIntro to Momentum
Problem 11d
A tennis player swings her 1000g racket with a speed of 10 m/s .She hits a 60g tennis ball that was approaching her at a speed of 20 m/s . The ball rebounds at 40 m/s. b. If the tennis ball and racket are in contact for 10 ms, what is the average force that the racket exerts on the ball? How does this compare to the gravitational force on the ball?

