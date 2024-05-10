Why snorkels are not 4 feet long. Snorkelers breathe through short tubular “snorkels” while swimming under water very near the surface (Fig. 17–24). One end of the snorkel is in the snorkeler’s mouth and the other end protrudes just above the water’s surface. Unfortunately, snorkels cannot support breathing to any great depth: it is said that a typical snorkeler below a water depth of only about 30 cm cannot draw a breath through a snorkel. Based on this observation, what is the approximate change in a typical person’s lung pressure (in atm) when drawing a breath? (Note that your diaphragm muscles, which expand your lungs, must work also against the extra water pressure.)

<IMAGE>