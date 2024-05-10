20. Heat and Temperature
Calorimetry with Temperature and Phase Changes
3:16 minutes
Problem 19.23
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(II) During exercise, a person may give off 185 kcal of heat in 25 min by evaporation of water (at 20°C) from the skin. How much water has been lost? [Hint: See page 548.]
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
17
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 9 videos