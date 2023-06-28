A lava flow is threatening to engulf a small town. A 400-m-wide, 35-cm-thick tongue of 1200°C lava is advancing at the rate of 1.0 m per minute. The mayor devises a plan to stop the lava in its tracks by flying in large quantities of 20°C water and dousing it. The lava has density 2500 kg/m^3, specific heat 1100 J/kg K, melting temperature 800°C, and heat of fusion 4.0×10^5 J/kg. How many liters of water per minute, at a minimum, will be needed to save the town?
