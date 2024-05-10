20. Heat and Temperature
An iron meteorite melts when it enters the Earth’s atmosphere. If its initial temperature was -105° C outside of Earth’s atmosphere, calculate the minimum velocity the meteorite must have had before it entered Earth’s atmosphere.
