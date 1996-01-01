Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Physics2. 1D Motion / KinematicsVertical Motion and Free Fall
Problem 2k
Textbook Question

A hot-air balloonist, rising vertically with a constant velocity of magnitude 5.00 m/s, releases a sandbag at an instant when the balloon is 40.0 m above the ground (Fig. E2.44). After the sandbag is released, it is in free fall. (d) What is the greatest height above the ground that the sandbag reaches?

