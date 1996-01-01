A small rock is thrown vertically upward with a speed of 22.0 m/s from the edge of the roof of a 30.0-m-tall building. The rock doesn’t hit the building on its way back down and lands on the street below. Ignore air resistance. (b) How much time elapses from when the rock is thrown until it hits the street?
