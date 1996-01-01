Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
Physics2. 1D Motion / KinematicsVertical Motion and Free Fall
4:40 minutes
Problem 2o
Textbook Question

A small rock is thrown vertically upward with a speed of 22.0 m/s from the edge of the roof of a 30.0-m-tall building. The rock doesn’t hit the building on its way back down and lands on the street below. Ignore air resistance. (b) How much time elapses from when the rock is thrown until it hits the street?

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
5views
Was this helpful?
8:36m

Watch next

Master Vertical Motion & Free Fall with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford

Start learning
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.