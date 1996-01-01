29. Sources of Magnetic Field
Ampere's Law (Calculus)
Problem 29b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
An infinitely wide flat sheet of charge flows out of the figure in FIGURE CP29.83. The current per unit width along the sheet (amps per meter) is given by the linear current density Jₛ. b. Find the magnetic field strength at distance d above or below the current sheet.
