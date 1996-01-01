As a new electrical technician, you are designing a large solenoid to produce a uniform 0.150-T magnetic field near the center of the solenoid. You have enough wire for 4000 circular turns. This solenoid must be 55.0 cm long and 2.80 cm in diameter. What current will you need to produce the necessary field?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
1views
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Ampere's Law with Calculus with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford