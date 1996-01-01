Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Physics29. Sources of Magnetic FieldAmpere's Law (Calculus)
Problem 28b
As a new electrical technician, you are designing a large solenoid to produce a uniform 0.150-T magnetic field near the center of the solenoid. You have enough wire for 4000 circular turns. This solenoid must be 55.0 cm long and 2.80 cm in diameter. What current will you need to produce the necessary field?

