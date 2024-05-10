22. The First Law of Thermodynamics
First Law of Thermodynamics
Problem 19.91b
A scuba diver releases a 3.60-cm-diameter (spherical) bubble of air from a depth of 14.0 m. Assume the temperature is constant at 298 K, and that the air behaves as an ideal gas. (b) Sketch a PV diagram for the process. Take the density of water to be 1000 kg/m³.
