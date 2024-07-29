Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ideal Gas Law The Ideal Gas Law relates the pressure, volume, temperature, and number of moles of an ideal gas through the equation PV = nRT. In this scenario, as the bubble rises, the pressure decreases, allowing the volume of the gas to expand while maintaining a constant temperature. This principle is crucial for calculating the change in volume of the bubble as it ascends.

Hydrostatic Pressure Hydrostatic pressure is the pressure exerted by a fluid at equilibrium due to the force of gravity. It increases with depth in a fluid and can be calculated using the formula P = ρgh, where ρ is the fluid density, g is the acceleration due to gravity, and h is the depth. Understanding hydrostatic pressure is essential for determining the initial pressure on the bubble at 14.0 m depth.