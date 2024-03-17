11. Momentum & Impulse
(III) Air in a 120-km/h wind strikes head-on the face of a building 45 m wide by 75 m high and is brought to rest. If air has a mass of 1.3 kg per cubic meter, determine the average force of the wind on the building.
