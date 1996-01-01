Channels
11. Momentum & Impulse
Intro to Impulse
Problem
To warm up for a match, a tennis player hits the 57.0-g ball vertically with her racket. If the ball is stationary just before it is hit and goes 5.50 m high, what impulse did she impart to it?
Relevant Solution
7m
Play a video:
