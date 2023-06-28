INT A 550 g cart is released from rest on a frictionless, 30° ramp, 120 cm from the bottom of the ramp. It rolls down, bounces off a rubber block at the bottom, and then rolls 80 cm back up the ramp. A high-speed video shows that the cart was in contact with the rubber block for 25 ms. What was the average force exerted on the cart by the block?
