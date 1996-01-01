Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem
An electron is in between charged capacitor plates. It is moved from a position near the positive plate to a position near the negative plate. What is true about the change in the potential and the change in the potential energy?
A
The change in potential is positive; the change in potential energy is negative.
B
The change in potential is negative; the change in potential energy is also negative.
C
The change in potential is positive; the change in potential energy is also positive.
D
The change in potential is zero; the change in potential energy is also zero.
E
The change in potential is negative; the change in potential energy is positive.