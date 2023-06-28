Skip to main content
Problem 41f
A hydrogen atom in a particular orbital angular momentum state is found to have j quantum numbers 7 2 and 9 2 . (b) If n = 5, what is the energy difference between the j = 7 2 and j = 9 2 levels?

