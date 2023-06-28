(a) If you treat an electron as a classical spherical object with a radius of 1.0 * 10-17 m, what angular speed is necessary to produce a spin angular momentum of magnitude 23 4 U? (b) Use v = rv and the result of part (a) to calculate the speed v of a point at the electron's equator. What does your result suggest about the validity of this model?
