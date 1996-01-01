5. Projectile Motion
Projectiles Launched From Moving Vehicles
Problem 4b
A supply plane needs to drop a package of food to scientists working on a glacier in Greenland. The plane flies 100 m above the glacier at a speed of 150 m/s. How far short of the target should it drop the package?
6m
4
