5. Projectile Motion
Projectiles Launched From Moving Vehicles
Problem 3.47a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(II) A rescue plane wants to drop supplies to isolated mountain climbers on a rocky ridge 265 m below. If the plane is traveling horizontally with a speed of 125 km/h, how far in advance of the recipients (horizontal distance) must the goods be dropped?
