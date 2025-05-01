The forces acting on an 85,000-kg aircraft flying at constant velocity are shown in Fig. 12–108. The engine thrust, F T = 5.0 x 105 N, acts on a line 1.6 m below the cm. Determine the drag force F D and the distance above the cm that it acts. Assume F → D \overrightarrow{F}_{D} and F → T \overrightarrow{F}_{T} are horizontal. ( F → L \overrightarrow{F}_{L} is the “lift” force on the wing.)