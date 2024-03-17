15. Rotational Equilibrium
Center of Mass & Simple Balance
11:14 minutes
Problem 12.94
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
The forces acting on an 85,000-kg aircraft flying at constant velocity are shown in Fig. 12–108. The engine thrust, F_T = 5.0 x 10⁵ N, acts on a line 1.6 m below the cm. Determine the drag force F_D and the distance above the cm that it acts. Assume F→_D and F→_T are horizontal. ( F→_L is the “lift” force on the wing.)
<IMAGE>
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:11m
Play a video:
3
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 9 videos