The forces acting on an 85,000-kg aircraft flying at constant velocity are shown in Fig. 12–108. The engine thrust, F_T = 5.0 x 10⁵ N, acts on a line 1.6 m below the cm. Determine the drag force F_D and the distance above the cm that it acts. Assume F→_D and F→_T are horizontal. ( F→_L is the “lift” force on the wing.)

<IMAGE>