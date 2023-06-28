A 1000 kg car is pushing an out-of-gear 2000 kg truck that has a dead battery. When the driver steps on the accelerator, the drive wheels of the car push horizontally against the ground with a force of 4500 N. Rolling friction can be neglected. (a) What is the magnitude of the force of the car on the truck?
Verified Solution
6m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
4
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Newton's Third Law & Action-Reaction Pairs with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford