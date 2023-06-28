Skip to main content
Physics6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)Newton's Third Law & Action-Reaction Pairs
Problem 7c
A 75 kg archer on ice skates is standing at rest on very smooth ice. He shoots a 450 g arrow horizontally. When released, the arrow reaches a speed of 110 m/s in 0.25 s. Assume that the force of the bow string on the arrow is constant. b. What is the archer's recoil speed?

