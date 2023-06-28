A house painter uses the chair-and-pulley arrangement of FIGURE P7.45 to lift himself up the side of a house. The painter's mass is 70 kg and the chair's mass is 10 kg. With what force must he pull down on the rope in order to accelerate upward at 0.20 m/s².
